The UN Special Rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures and human rights, Alena Douhan after a visit to Venezuela to ascertain the impact of sanctions the United States, European Union and other states have imposed on Venezuela has urged the states to drop the sanctions.

The preliminary report published on the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ website said the since 2017, the unilateral coercive measures taken by the US and other states against Venezuela have completely undermined the Venezuelan economy and, consequently the quality of life of the population.

It notes that the sanctions has extended into violations of rights to fair trial and right to reputation.

The observations by the Alena Douhan casts light, among other things on the arrest and detention of Alex Saab who is an ally to Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro.

Saab is being held in Cape Verde after he was arrested there by local police in June 2020 on the orders of the US government.

The US is seeking his extradition over allegations of corruption.

There are suggestions that the arrest and detention of Saab is part of the moves to tighten sanctions against the current Venezuela regime.

Mr. Saab’s lawyers have been fighting the extradition process since it came up last year and amidst pushing to get their client to be treated fairly and under humane conditions.

Among their key points in seeking to stop the extradition process is the fact that Mr. Saab is a Venezuelan diplomat who was on his way to Iran as a special envoy to secure some consumables for the country when he was arrested in Cape Verde where he had stopped to get his aircraft refuelled.

Cape Verde as the country holding Mr. Saab now has been caught in the tussle with various groups including the African Bar Association calling it out for neglecting laws and treaties binding on it by the African Union and ECOWAS.

They also say Cape Verde is failing to take a firm stance on the matter, but they appear to be giving in to some external influences and pressures.

According to the report, the unilateral sanctions of the United States, which is the most severe compared to those from the European Union and Canada, have a strong negative impact on all spheres of life in Venezuela, severely affecting, not only the public-administrative universe as well as the economy and the public and private business sector of Venezuela.

In justification for the almost total embargo, the United States accuses the Maduro regime, other leaders, the business class and public and private entities close to the Nicolás Maduro, of crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, widespread corruption, violation of human rights, terrorism, organization of fraudulent elections and persecution of political opponents, among others.

More in the report

The US’ sanctions against the Venezuela has and continues to exert a lot of pressure on the country and especially its leadership. The international banking system rejects the opening and maintenance of accounts, abroad, of the national public and private business sector, which is thus prevented from importing and exporting goods and services.

In the area of electricity, the country’s power generation capacity is only at 20 per cent. Public services have laid off more than 50 percent of its workforce.

In health, Venezuela is entirely dependent on the import of medicines, which meanwhile, sanctions do not allow, hospitals have lost 70 percent of their medical personnel, only 20 percent of equipment works, maternal and neonatal mortality has reached unbearable levels with challenges of accessing vaccines within the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report by Alena Douhan suggests that the basis of the sanctions against Venezuela, which was successively reissued since 2015 by the Obama government does not meet the criteria of Article 4 of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights where such unilateral measures are only considers legal if they are authorized by the UN Security Council, “or used as countermeasures, or do not breach any obligation of states, and do not violate fundamental human rights. She called on the countries to observe principles and norms of international law and reminds that humanitarian concerns shall always be taken into account with due respect to mutual respect, solidarity, cooperation and multilateralism.”