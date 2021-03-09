The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Sunyani in the Bono Region has unveiled its COVID-19 ambassadors to help in efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the University Community through education.

UENR has recorded five cases of COVID-19 and is consequently ramping up measures to stop the spread of the virus on campus.

Addressing the 70 ambassadors, the Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako charged them not to let their guard down but strive to educate the masses to adhere to the preventive protocols of the virus.

“Management together with the Students’ Representative Council are leaving no stone unturned in the education of the public on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.”

Prof. Asare Bediako noted that they have been able to contain the five recorded cases and contact tracing is still ongoing.

The ambassadors’ sole responsibility is to educate the public and their colleagues on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The President of the Students’ Representative Council of UENR, Richard Wiafe for his part said, they are doing everything possible to stop the further spread of the virus.

The occasion was used to outdoor an automated Veronica bucket with sensors designed by the Robotics Club of the University.

The University is also coming up with a sensor to detect nose masks or the lack of it.