The Ho District Court 1, has adjourned hearing of the case between the Republic and one Philip Caesar Kumah, who has been accused of killing his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu.

The case will be called again on March 25, 2021.

Presiding judge, Robert Addo said the facts before him do not strongly link the accused to the death of Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu.

Prosecution has since been given the time to further investigate the matter.

Philip Kumah is alleged to have physically assaulted his girlfriend in January 2021.

Prior to her death, Elizabeth is on record to have reported to the police that she was assaulted by the suspect in January but later withdrew the case upon receiving medical attention.

The accused is also reported to have left scars on the deceased and also damaged her car door handle in one of their confrontations.

Earlier reports had claimed that the suspect is a Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) at the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region but YEA in a statement said the suspect was only a staff engaged on contract to aid in its Monitoring and Evaluation activities in the Akatsi South District not Akatsi North and indeed, his application for renewal of his contract was currently under review.

“Firstly, the Agency doesn’t have any administrative position like a ‘Deputy Director’ at the District Level, thus there is no position like that… Secondly, the suspect Philip Caesar Kumah was a staff engaged on contract to aid in our Monitoring and Evaluation activities in the Akatsi South District (Not Akatsi North)….Thirdly, his contract has expired and is under review and consideration for renewal,” the statement said.