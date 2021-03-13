The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has promised to investigate and address recent power outages in the country.

A challenge with GRIDCo’s power system led to a total system shutdown and total power outage nationwide on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

This affected the Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country.

The power challenges happened a little after 2 pm on Sunday.

The PURC said although the GRDCo, ECG and NEDCo were investigating the problem, it will also launch its independent investigation into the problem and will sanction non-compliant utility providers.

“Whilst acknowledging the press releases from GRIDCo, ECG and NEDCo on these incidences, the PURC wishes to assure consumers that it is investigating the issue and take appropriate regulatory action against any utility in the power value chain that is found “non-compliant with regulatory standards and benchmarks.”

GRIDCo has explained that the total power system shutdown experienced on Sunday was due to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.

“This situation led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in the country,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

PURC Press Release on Erratic Power Supply