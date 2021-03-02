Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Parliament’s Appointments Committee rejected the approval of three ministers-designate and have further held the nomination of five other nominees.

The three rejected are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information; Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

For Mrs. Koomson, the NDC MPs said she “displayed an alarmingly abysmal lack of knowledge on the sector she was nominated for.”

The MPs also said she “could not provide convincing grounds for the shooting incident during the Voter Registration Exercise in Kasoa on 20th July, 2020 even though we acknowledge her belated apology for her recklessly dangerous conduct.”

This echoed the public reaction to her vetting which many described as underwhelming.

For Mr. Nkrumah, the MPs cited a lack of sincerity, among others, on issues concerning the collapse of a microfinance institution he was a major shareholder in.

“The Minister-designate for Information was not the least candid with the committee on the multiple infractions of the law leading to the Bank of Ghana’s revocation of the license of Oval Microfinance – a company in which he was 83% majority shareholder.”

The NDC MPs also feel Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto fell short of standards of truthfulness in some of his submissions.

“The Minister-designate was particularly discourteous, downright condescending and offensively arrogant in his appearance at the committee which is not the kind of attitude expected of public servants,” their assessment of the vetting said.

Aside from the rejected nominations, the consideration of Kwaku Agyemang-Manu; Minister-designate for Health, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister-designate for Communications; John-Peter Amewu, Minister-designate for Railways; Kwesi Amoako-Arthur, Minister-designate for Roads and Highways and Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Minister-designate for Attorney-General and Justice was put on hold.

Citi News sources have said the decision was taken on Monday in agreement with the national leadership of the party.

Find below the NDC caucus’ assessment

