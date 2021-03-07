President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the National Under-20 team, the Black Satellites, on winning the 2021 African U-20 championship.

In a Facebook post, President Akufo-Addo said: “Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical, and management teams to Jubilee House.”

Ghana’s Black Satellites clinched their fourth U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy following a 2-0 victory over Uganda at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott in Mauritania on Saturday.

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Skipper Daniel Barnieh emerged as Ghana’s hero scoring in both halves to ensure the victory over the Cranes, a side who were participating in the tournament for the first time.

Some players in the Ghanaian team also picked individual awards—Abdul Fataw Issahaku was adjudged the best player of the tournament while Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad received the golden glove award.

The Black Satellites won the games on Ghana’s 64th Independence Day celebration making it even more memorable.