The 2021 edition of the Citi Business Festival on Citi FM/Citi TV has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 1.

Plans are already far advanced for the month-long festival with series of radio and television programs for businesses and industry players, to equip them with tools and strategies needed to grow and scale up their ventures.

The festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

This year, the Citi Business Festival’s will focus on the following thematic areas:

Week 1: Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.

Week 2: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) – Understanding regulatory compliance and standardization.

Week 3: AgriBusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

Week 4: Trade – AfCFTA: Opportunities for investment & Job creation in Ghana.

Week 5: Oil and Gas – The opportunities for indigenous businesses.

There will also be virtual business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

The radio on-air series is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums.

“This year, it is still the four-week campaign on business successes, achievements, celebrating Ghanaian businesses, looking at opportunities in business for young people, and those who want to sustain and grow their businesses. This will involve topics being discussed every morning on the Citi Breakfast Show throughout the month, and then the weekly fora on Citi TV every Tuesday morning”, Managing Director of Citi FM/TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah announced.

The Citi Business Festival is sponsored by Absa Bank with support from IT Consortium.

It is also powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and Ghana’s most comprehensive business news website, www.citibusinessnews.com.