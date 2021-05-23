A 23-year-old fashion designer is in the grips of the Sunyani Municipal Police Command in the Bono Region for allegedly attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

The suspect, Benjamin Adjei, was arrested over the weekend with the help of an informant, while on his way to allegedly sacrifice his 13-year-old nephew, Listowel Adjei.

Speaking to Citi News, the Sunyani Division Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, said the police were able to arrest the suspect before he committed the crime.

He also stated that some odd items were found as part of the personal belongings of the suspect in addition to his nephew.

“…Because we’ve had a description of the taxi and the way he was going to carry the victim, when we got him arrested in the taxi, we found the victim who is a close nephew on board, and then we had a handbag containing a big cutlass, a knife, red calico, one big pot, a number of kola nuts, cowries and 300 Ghana cedis in cash, apparently, with which he had wanted to go and perform rituals in order to get rich overnight.”

DSP Kingsley Wiredu attributed the success of the operation to the assistance they received from the informant.

“He was arrested and taken to the station, and during interrogation, he really admitted that was his intention. His plan was nipped in the bud, courtesy the assistance given to police by the informant. He’s now in our custody. We are preparing him before we take him to court,” he added.

In recent times, there have been reports of attempted ritual killings with the much-publicized one being the killing of an eleven-year-old boy in the Central Region by two teenagers.