The Pokuase District Police in the Greater Accra Region has arrested 33 women suspected to be soliciting for immoral purposes at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 35 are mostly foreigners.

The five-hour exercise was led by the District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dickson Obeng, with support from the Immigration Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and a task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly.

It also saw the demolition of several unauthorized wooden structures being inhabited and used by the suspected sex workers.

The police observed that the structures in which the suspects resided also served as the hideouts for drug peddlers, robbers, and minors who are sexually exploited.

According to DSP Dickson, the suspects would be screened and the foreigners among them handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further verification of their immigration statuses.

Those found culpable would be arraigned.