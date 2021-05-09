A nine-year-old pupil of Norlivime Bishop Herman Basic School in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, has drowned in an abandoned pond in the Municipality.

The incident, which occurred at Goba-Futaga, a suburb of Keta, let residents in shock and sorrow.





The deceased, Elikplim Aborhor, a class one pupil, was playing with other kids when his slippers fell into the abandoned fish pond.





Patience Awudie, mother of the deceased, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said her son in an attempt to remove his slippers, fell into the pond while the other kids looked on helplessly.





She said the son died before other members of the community came to his rescue.





She said the son’s death was a shock because he left home after school to play with his colleagues.





“I was told my son got drowned in an abandoned fish pond a few hours after he left home,” she said.





Madam Awudie said the abandoned fish pond had been there for over three years.



Mr. Kordzo Aborhor, the father of the deceased, said, “This pond must be covered with immediate effect.”





Madam Ruby Adukpo, the Assembly Member for the area, said the pond would be demolished to avert any future occurrence.



She appealed to parents to be vigilant about the activities of their children.





Relatives of the deceased appealed to the public to assist the Police with information leading to the death of the boy.





The Keta Municipal Police Command confirmed the incident to the GNA.





“Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death,” the Police source said.





The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Keta Municipal hospital morgue pending postmortem.