Three people have died in a fuel tanker explosion at Onyina Nofo in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, who conformed this on Eyewitness News, said other residents have been rendered homeless as a result of the incident.

About seven persons were also injured and have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

“This afternoon, a tanker exploded at Onyina Nofo in the Ahafo Ano South West District. I have been here with my team and many people have been rendered homeless. A lot of houses have been burnt. Three people died, including the driver and his mate, as well as a two-year-old,” Mr. Agyemang-Prempeh said.

He said NADMO had to improvise to provide a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Apart from NADMO, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Mr. Agyemang-Prempeh said the explosion occurred when the driver of the fuel tanker tried negotiating a curve.

“Where the village is situated is at a sharp curve, and so when the tanker negotiated a curve, it just fell to the other side. It could not control itself.”