Some scrap dealers on the Graphic Road in Accra have complained about their eviction from the area by a task force undertaking a clean-up exercise in the city.

According to the dealers, there wasn’t enough engagement with them by the government prior to the exercise.

The task force, made up of military personnel, cleared the scraps parked on the Graphic Road as part of a decongestion exercise being undertaken by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

The Graphic Road, next to the Odaw lagoon, is a major hub for scrap dealers and other squatters in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairman of the Old Fadama Scrap Dealers Association, Alfa Alhassan, said the demolition exercise will cut off their source of livelihood.

Although he acknowledged that the Association was given prior notice some two weeks ago, he said efforts to meet with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to get a briefing on the modalities, proved futile as they met his absence when they visited his office.

“They gave an announcement about two weeks ago. We decided to meet the Regional Minister about the eviction, but we met his absence. So we were waiting to have the meeting only to have our structures demolished today. Some of our members traveled outside the region to celebrate Eid and have not returned. Some of their belongings were cleared by the task force. This action will adversely affect us,” he lamented.

The task force also cleared unauthorized structures at the Railway Quarters, also situated along the Graphic Road.