Journalists who are covering the hearing of the two suits brought against the Achimota School by Rastafarian boys have been sacked from the courtroom ahead of the delivery of the verdict.

Justice Gifty Agyei Addo of the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court issued an instruction for journalists and other persons not directly linked to the case to vacate the courtroom.

The instruction was delivered by the clerk minutes to the 2:00 pm hearing on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Clerk did not state the reason for the decision.

Members of the judicial press corps who were there made a formal representation to the Court officials for the directive to be reconsidered, but their plea fell on deaf ears.

A member of the judicial service’s press office who attempted to resolve the matter was also sacked by the policeman on duty at the Court.

The Judicial Service officer, however, with much difficulty, succeeded in getting one journalist into the courtroom to observe and record the proceedings.