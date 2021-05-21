The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reinstated Gertrude Quashigah as the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

A statement signed by the sector Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, indicated that the earlier dismissal of Mrs. Quashigah was due to an “administrative error”.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources at the Jubilee House say the reversal was strictly based on a directive by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The initial letter that informed her of her dismissal did not give reasons for the decision.

The letter also expressed gratitude for her “support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period.”

Madam Quashigah was officially named the National Coordinator of the programme on December 24, 2019, taking over from Dr. Kwame Adu-Nsiah who was also fired.

She had already been serving as an acting coordinator for about a year before she was given the role officially.

Dr. Adu-Nsiah was suspended in December 2018 over allegations of corruption in the management of the school feeding programme.

However, a committee that was set up by the President to probe the issue exonerated him from any wrongdoing.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.