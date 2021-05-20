National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he says is his lack of political will to make structural changes to the country’s national security setup.

The MP says the failure of Nana Akufo-Addo to implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry report clearly puts into question, the President’s commitment to rid the National Security of undesired elements.

Sam George’s criticisms come after the recent assault on Citi FM and Citi TV journalist, Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives, and the invasion of the station’s premises by armed personnel.

Speaking on the Point of View on Wednesday, Mr. George maintained that until the President and his administration take bold steps to review the operations of National Security, the outfit’s personnel will continue to be emboldened to attack citizens and infringe on their fundamental human rights.

“There is a framework to reform National Security from 2019. President Akufo-Addo could have positioned himself in glowing light for posterity to always look at him in a good frame if he had gone through the report and reforms. But the lack of political will to do this is the reason why we are where we are.”

“Why did we set up the Commission of inquiry? But the President basically has said in the white paper that, all they have said, he will not work with it,” the MP noted.

Sam George, who personally suffered some form of brutality at the hands of National Security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, disclosed that a future National Democratic (NDC) government, will implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission.

“I would expect a future NDC government; God willing in 2025, to implement this, and I will speak about this whether I find myself in that government or not.”

The MP hopes that commitment from political parties could help restructure the National Security.

This he says can be done if recruitment into the national security architecture of the country is not done as a means of rewarding party loyalists.

“I believe that as political parties and those who sit at the top of political parties, we must take the hard decision and say, National security must be a no-go area for party faithful reward and recruit persons who are qualified and meet the standards of National Security”, Sam George suggested.