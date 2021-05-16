The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation at 8:00pm this Sunday on, May 16, 2021, on matters pertaining to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This will be his 25th national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

Following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo delivered to the nation his 24th address on Ghana’s enhanced response to the Coronavirus pandemic and also downplayed the conspiracy theories against the vaccines.

In that address on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the President announced the establishment of a committee to formulate a concrete plan for vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana.

Ghana has so far vaccinated close to 900,000 persons against the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service. However, in tonight’s address, the President is expected to brief the nation on measures to procure more vaccines to reach the government’s target to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.