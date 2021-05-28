The Council of Presidents of the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP) has declared support for the medical laboratory scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), over the latter’s impasse with the hospital management.

The lab scientists at KATH had been on a one-week sit-down strike before the declaration of an indefinite strike over the posting of two clinical haematologists to the laboratory unit at the health facility.

They have vowed to call off the strike only if the two are withdrawn from the hospital’s laboratory unit.

GFAHP, in a statement, indicated that it held a meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021, to consider the current impasse at KATH.

The council has directed all its members to;

1. Wear red bands from Monday, May 31, 2021, as a sign of solidarity with the Laboratory Scientists.

2. Totally support GAMLS against the refusal of the management of KATH to meet their request, and hence “restore industrial harmony” to the Haematology unit of the hospital.

3. Participate fully in all actions of the federation which will be communicated in due course.

This move, according to the federation, is to protect and preserve the various professions.

Patients are being turned away at public health laboratories as a result of the strike, which has courted the support of other lab technicians in the Region and beyond.

Some of them had no option other than to join long queues at the private medical laboratory facilities.

The Ministry of Health has appealed to the Laboratory Scientists to call off the strike.

Here is GFAHP’s full statement: