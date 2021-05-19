The AMA, in collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropists for Road Safety and National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has commemorated the 6th UN Global Road Safety Week.

The event, which was held at the Omanye Aba Hall of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly under the theme “Streets for life, love 30”, was aimed at strengthening the efforts of the National Road Safety Authority in sanitising our roads from traffic deaths and injuries.

Speaking at the event, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah said road traffic accidents affect health, security, sustainable cities, poverty, and insisted that addressing the risk of death on our roads was fundamental to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and reducing inequalities among and within countries.

He added that driving at 30 kilometres per hour was safe and healthy for all road users.

“Evidence from around the world shows that low speed streets reduce the risk of serious injuries and save lives. Driving at 30km/h is safe and healthy. Protect all who use the roads, most especially the vulnerable road users, like pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people, and people with disabilities” he said.

A statistical report presented by Raphael Awuah, the Regional Advisor for Africa Vital strategies showed that the most affected deaths by road users in 2020 were pedestrians.

He explained that they accounted for 56% whilst motorists, vehicles and bicyclists accounted for 28%, 15% and 1% respectively.

The Director General of NSRA, Ing. May Obiri Yeboah also added that road traffic crashes and deaths have become both a national tragedy and an international concern.

She said there is a collective commitment to ensure safety on our urban streets and the need to follow strict compliance and enforcement of relevant road traffic laws.

The UN Global Road Safety Week is celebrated annually by the UN in remembrance of road crash victims