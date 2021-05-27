The Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has begun a district-wide initiative to inspire the habit of reading among students across the 137 communities of Ellembele with the launch of the MP’s Book Club.

The MP’s Book Club project is expected to benefit all the basic schools in all the Ellembelle District.

The MP, speaking at the launching of the Book Club at the birthplace of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nkroful, said the overall intention of the Book Club is to instil the early habit of reading among students in an entertaining manner and ensure easy access and availability of such relevant books on bookshelves across the District.

He said this is critical since reading forms the basis of all knowledge acquisition.

“The idea is to create book clubs in almost all the schools where learners could access books on English Language, Literature, Mathematics, Science among others to sharpen their reading skills and linguistic competence, broaden their literary experience and horizons on other subjects. This is essential for knowledge acquisition and would help the students to become lawyers, scientists among others”, he said.

Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, who is a four-time MP for Ellembelle, also hinted at plans to engage experts and celebrities to make the reading exciting for students from time to time.

“In addition to occasionally bringing celebrities and experts in the various subject areas to encourage students to read, we will also organize educational trips to expose the learners to the wider world“, he said.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who is the country’s representative of ‘BOOKS FOR AFRICA’, used the occasion to supply reading books on different subjects of interest to schools.

While students present at the launch were happy to see the books and be part of the reading club, a representative of the Ellembelle Education Directorate, Monica Mensah, also thanked the MP for the life-changing initiative for the students.