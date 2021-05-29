The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has suggested that the reason why the former Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry, Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman, has not been sanctioned for his role in the manhandling of a Citi FM journalist, may be because the Army has not received a formal briefing from the National Security Ministry.

Though Lt. Col. Agyeman’s role in the handling of the Citi FM journalist and his subsequent role in the raiding of the Citi FM has been condemned as not falling under standard operating procedures, Mr. Baako Jnr. stressed on Joy FM’s Newsfile that “that [breach of protocol] is not a substitute for the code of service discipline [in the army].”

Since the controversial incident on May 13, 2021, Lt. Col. Agyeman has been withdrawn from the National Security Ministry and has been appointed the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion.

This was met with criticism from some observers and sections of the public.

But Mr. Baako Jnr. said his checks show that, as of May 27, “the Armed Forces did not have a formal report from the Ministry of National Security to the effect that this is an investigative report.”

According to him, “the Army will trigger an investigation based on the code of service discipline and that report will outline the ommissions and commissions the officer committed.”

“Then they will take the Armed Forces regulation and check which of the acts of misconduct that this seconded officer committed,” Mr. Baako Jnr explained further.

Background

The temporary transfer of Lt. Col. Agyeman and three police officers to the Ministry of National Security, was terminated for inappropriate conduct, following the arrest and assault of Citi News’ Caleb Kudah, and the harassment of Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo, also a Citi FM journalist.

Caleb Kudah was detained for filming some abandoned cars at the Ministry of National Security.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers was subsequently dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV because Caleb Kudah had sent her the footage of the cars.

The National Security Ministry also indicated that Lt. Col. Agyeman and the other officers would be probed further for the necessary actions to be taken.

But it remains unclear if any probe has taken place.

The management of Citi TV and Citi FM has however petitioned the National Media Commission to look into the case.