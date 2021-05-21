Three police officers involved in the attack on Citi News journalist, Caleb Kudah, have been withdrawn from the National Security Ministry.

The three are to face disciplinary action from the Ghana Police Service.

“The three (3) police officers involved have been withdrawn and are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and disciplinary action,” a statement from the Ministry of National Security and signed by the sector minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah stated.

The Ministry, which instituted an investigation into the assault, also concluded that the actions of its operatives violated the Ministry’s operating standards.

It has also withdrawn the secondment of its Director of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman.

“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action.”

The Ministry’s statement also concluded that Mr. Kudah’s entry into the National Security Ministry was unlawful, though it is not clear which law was breached as the statement failed to mention any law to back its claim.

Background

Mr. Caleb Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry on May 11, 2021, for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars procured by the agency had been given out.

This was after Caleb Kudah had complained about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers subsequently were dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This was because Caleb had forwarded some of the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Mr. Kudah, in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point Of View on Citi TV, indicated that he was slapped several times by the security officers.

About 15 organizations including civil society groups and political parties, had condemned the incident and backed calls for investigations while calling for reforms in the national security setup.

The Ministry of National Security subsequently assured that it was investigating the case.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV petitioned the National Media Commission to ensure that the issue to investigated and brought its logical conclusion.

Citi FM/Citi TV also petitioned a number of agencies including the Christian Council and the Ghana Bar Association.