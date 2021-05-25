The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, says Africans should be proud of themselves but must also learn from China in order to develop rapidly.

As Africans across the world are marking African Union (AU) Day, the Agogo Paramount Chief in an interview with Citi News stressed that Africa has enough resources to make it develop, and must take advantage of it.

“The real beauty of Africa lies in the continent itself. The sun, energy, and others are things we must be proud of. They are God-given gifts. This makes us different from others, and we must be proud.”

“Also, we have all the resources that should make us rich. What we need is to put our energies together and this will make us productive, and our continent will be great. We should learn from the experiences of China. Education is the key. The Chinese have a long history of education and are now reaping the benefits. We have so much to learn from China”, he added.

AU Day, formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963.

The organization was later transformed into the African Union on 9 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on 25 May. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

This year’s AU Day, which is under the theme ‘Africa Day is Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want, is being celebrated in the wake of a number of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the African economy.