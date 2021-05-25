The prosperity of the African people lies in the massive transformation of the economies of their respective countries, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

To this end, he has advised his colleague Presidents on the continent to collectivize efforts and take a bold step towards turning their socio-economic development around.

In his message to commemorate the African Union (AU) Day on Tuesday, May 22, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo said “let us join together to make it possible within our generation, and let us work together towards fulfilling, in our time, the pan-African dream of a United Africa.”

While wishing all Africans well on the day, he admitted the numerous challenges bedevilling the continent, but egged them to make their own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization by unleashing their considerable energies and huge potential.

“I urge all of us, on this day, also to rededicate our energies, within the confines of the African Unions’ Agenda 2063, titled “The Africa We Want”, to the implementation of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals. They represent the most ambitious plan the global community has yet devised to eradicate global poverty, and, hopefully, leave no one behind.”, Nana Akufo-Addo added.

AU Day, formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on 25th May 1963.

The organization was later transformed into the African Union on 9 July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but the holiday continues to be celebrated on 25th May. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent as well as around the world.

This year’s AU Day, which is under the theme ‘Africa Day is Arts, Culture And Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want’, is being celebrated in the wake of a number of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the African economy.