The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has reminded lawyers in the country that professional misconduct will not be countenanced.

He says the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Counsel will not close its eyes to any infractions committed by lawyers in the pursuit of their careers.

Speaking at a mini-call of 32 newly-qualified lawyers to the Bar on Friday, May 28, 2021, he urged practitioners to be meticulous and honest at all times.

“The reputation for meticulous honesty requires that you must be honest at all times. You need to ensure that you work in the interest of the government, the public, and the country at large.”

The Chief Justice also assured the general public that the Ghana Legal Council is committed to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing legal education in the country.

He added that the Council intends to resolve the infrastructural challenges facing the Ghana School of law.

“To this end, plans are underway to provide a modern facility for the school. I am happy to inform you that the sod-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.”

“It is our hope and prayer that the project will be completed soon,” he added.