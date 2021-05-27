The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, says he is on a mission to make engineers out of about one hundred youth in his constituency, Bosomtwe, in the next few years.

Speaking at the launch of Amplified, a social marketing platform aimed at promoting ingenuity in the country in Accra, Dr. Yaw Adutwum stated that he wants to be able to raise 100 engineers from his constituency in the next five to six years.

“I have an agenda to actually produce 100 engineers within the next five to six years in Bosomtwe. There are already 30 beneficiaries, and it’s exciting when they come to visit me, but I am going to do more. This year I am doing 30 engineers and looking at 20 medical science students I can find in my constituency.”

The Education Minister debunked assertions that politicians are only interested in their selfish gains, to the detriment of the ordinary Ghanaian, stating that the success of the people in a constituency is what proves the worth of a Member of Parliament.

He assured that the NPP government is particularly committed to seeing the youth advance and reach their full potential, and will continue to invest in their development as the future of the country.

“I want to transform Bosomtwe, I don’t want it to be as if we don’t care. Those of us in politics care about the views, we want to make sure you realize your full potential. In fact, that is the mark of our success. What is the mark of a Member of Parliament if the people in his constituency are not succeeding? This government has the youth at heart, we want to see the transformation of this country through the development of the human capital of the youth.”