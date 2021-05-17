The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has attributed the current challenges at various hospitals to bureaucratic processes at the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. George said these practices frustrate benevolent persons who try to support hospitals in dire need of medical equipment and supplies.

He recounted how officials at the Health Ministry attempted to cut deals with him on some medical supplies yet to be received into the country.

His revelation comes in the wake of the death of the son of an Assembly Member in his constituency.

The 12-year-old boy was rushed to the Battor Catholic Hospital but was later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Korle Bu declined to admit him, citing the usual ‘no bed’ syndrome as their reason.

The MP said the Ministry of Health is to blame for some of these challenges at the various hospitals.

“If it had to take our Finance Minister going to sleep in a hospital for five weeks in the US to realize the problems in our society. It should tell you why they have not agreed to put money in there. I have a constituent who is a retired soldier in the US army, who wants to bring a container load of medical supplies. Before he brings it, we go to the port to say I am bringing a container load of medical supplies. I am asked to pay duty or go to the Ministry of Health for exemption. When we go to the Ghana Health Service for exemption, I am told by the officer that if I am not ready to do a deal, I will not get an exemption letter. Until now, that container has not come.”

The recent death of a 13-year-old boy, Michael Kofi Asiamah, who passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following complications from brain surgery, has revived the conversation about the poor healthcare system in Ghana.

Michael died on April 9, 2021, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after undergoing two successful surgeries to remove a brain tumor.

He was buried on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

About $30,000 had been raised through crowdfunding to support Michael’s surgery.