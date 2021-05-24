A joint operation by the counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region led to the arrest of two people with an AK-47 rifle and pump-action guns in Tamale.

According to the Police, the suspects were allegedly planning to clash with an opposing faction in a chieftaincy dispute in the village of Bagliga Dakpem-Yili.

The Deputy Northern Region Police Commander, DSP Moses Atibilla, said they had been “terrorizing innocent citizens in Tamale here.”

On the AK-47 that was retrieved, the police suspect that it was a police weapon.

“The registration number of the AK-47 that was taken from the people had been erased, but it is suspected that this weapon may be police property,” DSP Moses Atibilla said.

A bulletproof vest was also retrieved from the suspects upon a search of their car. The police say their investigations indicate that the suspects were recruited by Yepalisi Naa, Alhaji Aminu Ayuba, to escort a newly installed chief from Banvim to the Bagliga community.

The two have been remanded by the court, whereas a third suspect, Alhaji Aminu Ayuba, the Yepalisi Chief, has been granted a police enquiry bail of GHS 200,000 and will reappear on May 31, 2021.