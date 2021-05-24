The immediate past Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, has been appointed the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion.

According to Citi News sources within the Ghana Armed Forces, his appointment took effect from Friday, May 21, a day after he was withdrawn from the National Security Ministry.

The temporary transfer of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and three police officers was terminated for inappropriate conduct following the arrest and assault of Citi News’ Caleb Kudah, and the harassment of Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo, also a Citi FM journalist.

The press release that announced the decision of the National Security Ministry also directed that Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and the other officers must be probed further for the necessary actions to be taken.

It is unclear if any such probe has commenced over Col. Agyeman’s role in the assault of the journalist.

The management of Citi TV and Citi FM, has already invoked the powers of the National Media Commission, NMC, to look into the case through a petition.

Other relevant stakeholders like the Ghana Bar Association have also received copies of the petition to join the campaign to seek justice, and for a reformation of the National security set up.

Caleb Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned cars at the Ministry of National Security, a supposed restricted security zone.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out, following complaints about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers was subsequently dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Caleb had forwarded the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Following his release, Caleb recounted harrowing experiences during his time with the National Security operatives, saying he was slapped several times and kicked in the groin.