The High Court in Accra has set Monday, May 24, 2021, to hear a motion for an interlocutory injunction filed by Prince Charles Dedjoe to restrain the family of his late wife from burying her in his absence.

Mr. Dedjoe, a business executive, is in custody for the alleged murder of his wife, Lilian Dedjoe.

The suspect has been in custody since March 10, 2021, after he was denied bail by the High Court.

He however insists that his late wife must not be buried in his absence.

The deceased, Lilian Dedjoe, a 43-year-old, was a victim of abuse in her marriage, and according to the victim’s daughter, who is the complainant, her mother may have died as a result of the alleged abuses.

Her body was expected to be interred within the first week of May per tentative burial details communicated by the family.

The funeral rites are expected to be performed at the Lashibi Funeral Home followed by a private burial and a Thanksgiving service at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

In the meantime, the deceased’s family has called on authorities to ensure that justice is served.