TechnipFMC Ghana Limited, a global leader in the energy industry, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), valued at GHC 45,000 to the Ga-East Municipal Hospital to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The PPE donated include surgical and examination gloves, N95 Face Masks Surgical Face Masks, Disposable Gowns (Infectious Disease) Disposable Gowns (Surgical) and gallons of hand sanitizer.

According to the Development Manager of TechnipFMC, Dr. Joseph Dankwah, the donation is their support towards ensuring that doctors and nurses work in a safer environment to save lives.

“Inasmuch as frontline workers are doing their jobs, they are also risking their lives and those of their families. We are doing our best to have similar donation to other hospitals like we did for the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital on 24th September 2020”, he said.

He stressed that as the Greater Accra records the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana, the donation is needed to help curb the surge in the region.

“The hospital is a COVID-19 center and caters for the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region. For this reason, confirmed COVID-19 cases are referred to them by other hospitals in the region, and it has a high influx of active COVID-19 cases. Thus, we found it prudent to support them with medical supplies to enable them provide quality care to patients. They also have the capacity to identify hospitals in the district that are in need of medical supplies, and deliver to them to provide quality health care,” he added.

In an interview with Citi News, the Head of Administration and Services of the facility, Rev. Samuel Mensah, indicated that even though COVID-19 cases were decreasing in the country, there is still the need for frontline workers to be adequately protected in the fight.

“We need more of these items to make us work efficiently and safe,” he said.