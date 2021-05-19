The second phase of Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination exercise has started across the country but with incidents of undue delays at various centers.

Citi News‘ checks at some centers revealed that although many people turned up very early in the morning, as early as 4:00 am, they had not been served as at 10:00am.

Some of those who spoke to Citi News said the vaccines did not arrive until almost midday.

“I was here around 5.30am. It is almost 12:00pm, and I have just got vaccinated. Those of us who came here were asked to write our names and form the queue so that we will be served in that order. Shortly after they begun, we realized that the list had been replaced with another one that had other people. This angered many of us, and it generated a lot of confusion. Those in charge of the exercise haven’t done well,” an elderly man who got his second jab at the Legon Hospital told Citi News.

Another woman at the Adabraka Polyclinic said, “I fall in the category. I was called on phone. Since we got here, nobody has been attended to. Nobody is talking to us. They should have told us that when we get here, we need to go for re-registration. They should have done that.”

Only persons who took their first COVID-19 jab between1st and 9th March 2021, are eligible for the second jab currently being administered.

A total of 360,000 persons in 43 districts of the country, 25 in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in the Ashanti Region and two in the Central Region, have been targeted to receive their second doses in this new exercise.

Over 852,000 have so far received the first jab in the first phase of the vaccination exercise.