The Ghana Health Service (GHS), says it has vaccinated more than 82 percent of its target for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The GHS is therefore hopeful it will meet the full target before the exercise ends.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye indicated that they will reduce the number of centres for the vaccination.

He however assured that all who are to be vaccinated in this particular exercise will be vaccinated accordingly.

“As at Tuesday, we had done about 82 percent of the target, and so we will continue and at the end of the day we will take stock of how many we have done, but we will move away from the camping mode and reduce the number of sites and then the rest remaining will be given their vaccines.”

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise commenced on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after it was announced by President Akufo-Addo in his last national address on the government’s management of the outbreak

But this vaccination is for individuals who are due for their second jabs according to the GHS.

“We have the information and data of those who took their vaccines early and as we speak, not everybody is even qualified to get the second dose because it depends on when you had your first dose.”

“So we are going to follow the same routine to ensure that those who are due and those who are closest to the 12 weeks will be our priority until everybody is done,” he said.