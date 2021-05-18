The Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum Municipal Assembly, Margaret Darko, and an official of the Ghana Education Service have cautioned teachers in the Suhum Kraboa Coltar Districts to desist from engaging in politics in school during contact hours.

According to the MCE and the Municipal Education Directorate, the act where teachers get carried away with their political affiliations and engage in unnecessary politics in the classroom affects teaching and learning at all levels.

Addressing teachers at the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Suhum Kraboa Coltar Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Madam Margaret Darko called on all teachers in the two assemblies to act professionally at all times.

“A teacher wearing a political party’s shirt or nose mask to the classroom is prohibited, putting on any political party’s paraphernalia is simply not acceptable for our educational system. You can engage in politics, practice your politics or be a politician outside school, but not when in school.”

“What we expect from all teachers is to impact knowledge into the children under their watch and not their political ideologies. We want all teachers to be professional and churn out good and responsible future leaders for this country.”

The Municipal Director of Education, Esther Quaye Sowah, who also spoke at the programme, indicated that the Ghana Education Service will not shield any teacher who flouts the GES code of conduct.

“Despite the numerous sensitization programs for teachers on code of conduct, some of them still indulge themselves in unprofessional behaviors such as lateness to school, alcoholism, sexual abuse, absenteeism and others. Our employer will not stop bringing recalcitrant teachers to book and subjecting them to sanctions according to the code of conduct”.