A 46-year-old driver who destroyed the fence wall of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s house at Nima has been fined GHS960, or in default, serve an eight-week jail term.

Antaru Issaka is also said to have destroyed a telephone pole close to the President’s residence.

Issaka, charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, causing damage, driving without a licence, use of a motor vehicle with an expired licence policy and use of a motor vehicle with an expired roadworthy certificate, pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye, convicted Issaka on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Apeweh Achana said on May 15, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, Issaka, a mechanic, was driving a Mercedes-Benz ML 320 with registration number GS 5885 Z from Nima roundabout, heading towards Nima Junction through the El-Waleed Bin Talaa road.

Sergeant Achana said on reaching a section of the road near the residence of President Akufo Addo, Issaka alleged that the vehicle’s brake “failed” and to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of him, he veered off the road and rammed into the fence wall of the President’s residence, causing damage to the wall and a telephone pole.

Prosecution said during investigations, the accused was found to be an unlicensed driver.

Again, prosecution said the vehicle’s insurance policy had also expired, and it had no roadworthy certificate.