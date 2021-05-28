Some residents of Amanase, a community along the main Accra Kumasi Highway close to Suhum, erupted in protest after a hit-and-run left a middle-aged man dead on Thursday evening.

The unidentified victim in the hit-and-run was badly mutilated, according to police.

The angry residents blocked the road, burned tyres and prevented commuters from using the road, causing gridlock for several hours.

The police later moved in to quell the protests.

“The youth of the area massed up, and out of anger, blocked the road barring vehicles from moving,” the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gormado, said to Citi News.

A Suhum Police patrol team and MTTD personnel, who were dispatched to the community, tried to restore order, but “that did not go down well with the youth, who actually attacked police with stones,” according to Sergeant Gormado.

The officers had to resort to the firing of warning shots to disperse the angry youth who pelted stones at them before opening the road for traffic to flow.

Sergeant Gormado said police remained in the community to avert further disturbances.

There were no casualties from the protests, while no arrests have also been made in relation to the hit-and-run.

The deceased’s body has since been moved to the Suhum Government Hospital for preservation and identification.