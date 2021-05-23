The chief of Ekumfi Srafa in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, Nana Nyeiku, is demanding an apology from the region’s Police command for accusing him of murder without evidence.

Nana Nyieku, known in private life as Isaac Eshun, is the owner of Zen Fuel Station at Mankessim, where an alleged armed robbery incident took place in January 2020, resulting in a shootout between the police and the armed robbers, leaving two police officers injured.

Another police officer in mufti, Lance Corporal Kingsley Kofi Boahen, was later found dead close to the fuel station.

Isaac Eshun was later arrested for suspected murder.

After one and half years of back and forth at the Cape Coast District Court One, the court, presided over by His worship James Bota, acquitted and discharged Isaac Eshun of the murder charge against him.

Isaac Eshun in an interview with the media accused the Cape Coast Police of being biased and doing shoddy work in the investigation that resulted in his arrest.

“They called me around 9:00pm to come and write my statement. After writing my statement, they detained me and my cousin and charged us with murder. In fact, we were manhandled, we weren’t given an opportunity to tender in any evidence that shows we were innocent. We were just taken to the court without being interrogated properly. They remanded us in prison custody for one month”, he lamented.

Isaac Eshun explained further that “we petitioned the IGP and it was forwarded to the Director of Homicide to takeover the case and we’ve been coming to court almost every month. On our regular schedule today, we came to court, only to be told that we’ve been discharged”.

He maintained his arrest was a show by the Central Regional Police Command to please the Inspector General of Police who had visited the crime scene at Mankessim, and assured the bereaved family of apprehending the culprits.

“These Police officers over here in Cape Coast did a shoddy work with the aim of pleasing the IGP because the IGP came to the scene that day, and in less than six hours, they charged us with murder. We weren’t even there”, Isaac Eshun stated.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Evans Ettie, however declined to speak to Citi News on the matter when contacted, saying he had not been briefed yet.