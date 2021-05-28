The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has served notice to squatters and encroachers who have occupied the land meant for the implementation of the Electricity Distribution Reinforcement Project under the Ghana Energy and Development Access Project (GEDAP), will be forced out of the area if they fail to vacate the place on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The directive, according to the assembly, is to pave way for the construction of a power sub-station that will boost power supply to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and parts of the central business district.

The Public Relations officer for KMA, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, told Citi News that project, which is being implemented by the Energy Ministry is experiencing delays due to the presence of the squatters.

She said the assembly will on Tuesday June 1, 2021, forcefully evict persons who fail to vacate on Monday.

“The central government through the Ministry of energy is constructing a sub-station for KATH to boost power supply to the facility, and to parts of the Central Business District, and the source of funding is from AfDB with a duration of18-months.”

“It has started, but squatters and encroachers on the land are obstructing the progress of work and so the assembly has given them notice to vacate by Monday either on their own or face forced eviction by the assembly on 1st June, 2021. We’ve been engaging these traders for the past three years, and we think that enough is enough, and they have to leave so that the work goes on smoothly to boost power supply to the facility,” she said.