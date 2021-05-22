The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has confirmed that the heads of various public Senior High Schools have received feeding grants released by the government.

The government through the Ministry of Education announced that an amount of GHS 100 million had been released on May 14 for the feeding of students in public Senior High Schools.

According to the Ministry, part of the amount was released to the Buffer Stock Company, and the remaining sent to the heads of Senior High Schools to enable them to buy perishable components of foodstuff needed for the feeding of the students.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, Yacoub Abubakar, called on the government to release funds for other expenses in the schools.

“Last Wednesday, monies hit the account of schools for the remaining 50 percent of perishables for the first semester. Management has assured us that the remainder of the money will hit our account soon. They said they will release the amount for schools to be able to run the schools effectively. The money for perishables is for feeding, but the monies that are required for running the offices, fuel, exams, and others are yet to hit the account of the schools.”, he said.

This payment follows an initial payment made to the Buffer Stock Company and the heads for perishable foods for the first semester.