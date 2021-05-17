The #Fixthecountry campaigners have declared their intention to protest against the detention and assault of Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah, and the invasion of Citi FM by National Security operatives.

The assault on Caleb Kudah last Tuesday has dominated discussions in Ghana.

Mr. Kudah was detained and assaulted by National Security operatives for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the security agency.

Some heavily-armed National Security operatives subsequently stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV to pick up Broadcast Journalist, Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo for receiving some of the files captured by Mr. Kudah.

The group in a statement called on Ghanaians to join in the protest, adding that the routes for the protest would be communicated later.

“We have decided to have the conversation differently, by taking our case to the streets. We are inviting all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us on May 22nd for a massive protest in Accra to reclaim our rights as citizens. Details of the routes will be released soon.”

It also listed several assault cases on journalists to justify its decision to take to the streets.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has petitioned the National Media Commission over the assault on Caleb Kudah and the invasion of the station.

The National Security Ministry also said it was investigating the issue.