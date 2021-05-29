The University of Cape Coast has conferred an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership degree, on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a special congregation held in his honour at the University.

The recognition is a result of the President’s policies in the country’s educational sector, particularly the Free Senior High School policy.

Honorary degrees recognise the exceptional contributions of honourees to the development of society in various fields.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo becomes the 40th recipient of an honorary degree and the second President in Ghana after former President John Agyekum Kufour to receive a degree from the University of Cape Coast.

The Chancellor of UCC, Dr. Sam Jonah, indicated during his speech that the Free SHS policy has helped many needy students who hitherto wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to attend secondary school.

“For our president’s outstanding, pioneering role in introducing the free SHS policy was a major criterion for his selection. This policy has expanded access to Senior High School and paved the way for many young Ghanaians who otherwise would not have been able to afford SHS education. The financial burden lifted off some parents and guardians cannot be overemphasized. Without a shadow of a doubt, the free SHS policy is a bold decision and one of the best social intervention policies ever taken by any leader of this country,” he stated

President Akufo-Addo in his acceptance speech thanked the Governing Council of UCC for the kind gesture and pledged his government’s unflinching commitment towards ensuring a better Ghana.

“This is the first honour I have received from an institution in my own country, which makes it understandably very special for me. I thank very much the Chancellor, Chairperson, and Members of the Governing Council, Vice-Chancellor immensely for taking this decision, and I assure all of you that I will do my very best to uphold the higher standards associated with this award.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, also stated that the President is highly qualified for the honourary degree and deserves it.