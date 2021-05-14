The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has launched a technology-driven export trade information centre set up to provide up-to-date export related information for the exporter community.

The GEPA Impact Hub is meant to add value to the organisation’s services to the exporter community in Ghana.

These efforts, according to the CEO of GEPA, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, are meant to make an input in the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS), which has the ultimate objective of attaining US$25.3 billion in non-traditional Export earnings by the year 2029.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, said the GEPA Impact Hub will help to identify export market opportunities, particularly specific requirements of various countries to inform Ghanaian businesses who may want to venture.

He said the centre will also serve as a one-stop-shop service centre where exporters and potential exporters can visit and interact with regulatory bodies such as Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, who will provide part of their services from the Hub to minimize the time and effort spent by clients in search of information.

The GEPA Impact Hub, located on the 9th floor of the Africa Trade House building, Ridge, Accra, is an IT-enabled centre with computers, online resources and a library, where clients can access export-related information.

The GEPA Impact Hub will also serve as an incubator for potential exporters, particularly the young would-be exporters who will be provided with guidance, navigation and training on accessing export trade information. The centre provides relevant information on issues such as standards, quality, packaging, financing, etc.

Other activities at the hub include bi-monthly Ghana Export School Webinars, limited office space for B2B meetings on-demand by client exporters, time with seasoned exporters, mentoring sessions with students with bankable export projects and quarterly masterclass sessions.