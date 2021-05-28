The Ghana Education Service (GES), wants more action and investment in Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) as a means to get all girls and women equipped with the basic knowledge about menstruation by 2030.

“There is also the need for continued advocacy for the provision of toilet facilities which are gender friendly with changing rooms, and easy accessibility to menstrual hygiene products through the reduction or removal of taxes on the products,” it recommended.

“By this, women and girls can feel empowered to manage their periods safely, hygienically, with confidence, and without embarrassment.”

The GES made the recommendations in a statement it issued to commemorate Friday, May 28, as the 2021 Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated under the theme; ‘More action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now.”

The day is set aside to promote good Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) practices and raise awareness on the challenges women and girls face during menstruation

GES pledged to ensure that the school environment provides the needed enabling environment to make menstruation “an amazing experience for girls.”

It called on all stakeholders to step up an action plan and investment in menstrual health and hygiene.