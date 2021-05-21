Students, staff, alumni (Giants), the PTA, and other dignitaries from the Ghana Education Service and secondary institutions in the Western Region gathered at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) to bid farewell to the school’s headmaster, Mr. Samuel K. Essel as he proceeds on compulsory retirement.

Mr. Essel is retiring after about thirty-five (35 years) of service, the last five (5) spent as Headmaster of GSTS.

The events to honour the retiring Headmaster started in typical GSTS fashion with an impressive parade by the GSTS cadet corps and regimental band. After inspecting the parade in the presence of dignitaries, students, staff, and alumni, the activities moved indoors to the new school assembly hall, where colleagues and guests extolled the retiring Headmaster.

Several individuals, groups, PTA, and schools in the Western Region presented parting gifts to the departing Headmaster. The GSTS Alumni Association (GAA), which represents the global community of GSTS alumni, capped the event with a donation of 40,000.00 GHS, a plaque citation, 12-piece alumni cloth, and an assortment of alumni paraphernalia.

GSTS Cadet Corps on parade in honour of Mr. Samuel Essel

The retirement activities continued into the next day with a GAA-sponsored inter-houses General Inspection Competition in honour of the Headmaster.

This inspection was a way to get the entire student population involved and for Mr. Essel to participate one last time in a GSTS school tradition. Cobbinah House came first, followed by Weston and Opong Houses in second and third place, respectively. The winning House received trophies donated by the GAA.

The GSTS Alumni Association donating the outgoing Headmaster on behalf of Giants.

According to the new GAA President, Giant Tetteh Abbeyquaye, “the alumni did not always agree with Mr. Essel. However, his tenure saw significant changes at GSTS that benefited our students, hence need to show our appreciation by honouring him on his retirement.”

He further added that “in a not too subtle way, we want the teachers, staff, and administrators to know that if they work with the GAA to improve our student’s experience, the GAA will solidly support them. He also used the opportunity to thank all Giants, Year Groups, and Chapters, especially those who participated in the voluntary contributions for the Headmaster.

Mr. Essel, who joined GSTS as Headmaster in 2016, took over when the School was dealing with overcrowding in the dorms and a severe bedbug infestation. With support from the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA), the bug infestation was brought under control.

Mr. Essel’s time also saw the completion of four (4) new dormitories, an assembly hall, a new classroom block, and new toilet facilities on campus. The government initiated some projects under his predecessors, but his persistence helped complete them during his five (5) year tenure at GSTS. The completion of these projects has improved the overcrowding situation at GSTS. It is important to note that GSTS still faces complex challenges concerning old structures that need to be renovated and maintained.

About the school

GSTS was founded on 9th August 1909 in Accra as Accra Technical School. Its name changed to Government Technical School a few years later and, in 1939, moved to its current site in Takoradi.

In 1953, the name changed to Government Secondary Technical School, and in 1970, it adopted its current name Ghana Secondary Technical School. Alumni of the School are popularly known as Giants. GSTS, whose motto “Mente et Manu” means “By Mind and Hand,” is known for its science and engineering (technical) prowess.

The mission of the GSTS Alumni Association is to promote the interests of GSTS Alumni and the School’s (GSTS) vision to achieve higher academic standards by making essential and practical investments in current students, the School’s infrastructure, programs, and curriculum.