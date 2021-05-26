Young talent, Berakha Music, is set to announce himself to the gospel music industry in grand style with his maiden single, ‘We Wait’, on Thursday, 27th May, 2021.

The song highlights the importance of Christians’ willingness to wait on God regardless of the circumstances they find themselves in.

“This song was written at a point in my life where God was leading me to understand and accept His timing,” Berakha Music told Citi Showbiz.

‘We wait’ will be available for online streaming on YouTube, Audiomack and SoundCloud on Thursday and will eventually be uploaded on Apple Music, Tidal and Boomplay as well.

“It took me almost two years to write about Ten songs with the inclusion of this single ‘We wait’,” Berakha Music said, acknowledging the role played his team in his journey.

“I’d like to thank my team who have supported me through this recording journey. Mr. Kpabitey Kofi of Bytes Production, who produced and mastered the song. Kingsley Ampoful (VGMA nominated Male Vocalist of the year), Omari Kissi Jnr, Finidi of Team eternity and Selorm Mante Dadzawa for their dedication in making this possible.”

Berakha says he has huge plans for his album, including collaborations with some big names in the industry.

“I am currently planning on recording the entire album live with some amazing Gospel musicians in the industry,” he said.

