The Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has taken over investigations into two reported cases of extortion by a police patrol in the region.

The probe is happening on the orders of the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aful Boakye Yiadom.

The Regional Crime officer C/supt. Oppong, has been asked to personally supervise the investigations and report to the Regional Commander.

The police in a statement said on May 21, 2021, a report was received at the Kaneshie Police Station to the effect that around 2:00am, the complainant was onboard an Uber vehicle from Madina to Airport, when about five police officers who were armed and onboard an Operation Calm Life Police Vehicle, intercepted the Uber Vehicle at UPSA road.

“The officers accused him of being a fraudster and arrested him asking the Uber vehicle to go. He reported that the Police Officers forced him to transfer an amount of GHS 20,000 into a Mobile money account and abandoned him to his fate.”

The Police Command further indicated that a similar report was made at the Achimota police station by a complainant who said at 11:23 PM on the same day, he was driving an unregistered Mercedez Benz when he was stopped by three policemen at Hatso, off the Atomic-Madina road.

“According to the complainant, the policemen searched his car, after which he was arrested on grounds of being a cyber fraudster. He was then escorted to Silver Star towers at Airport and forced to withdraw a sum of GHS 20,000 from his ATM for them.”

The Police Command has pledged to thoroughly investigate the allegations and take punitive actions against the perpetrators.