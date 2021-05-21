In a short but impressive ceremony held at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) Centenary Block on Saturday, 15th May 2021, the Judicial Committee of the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA) swore into office the association’s newly elected Global Executives.

The new executives will lead the GAA for the next two years (2021-2023). It would be recalled that, in April 2021, a global online election was conducted by the GAA for Giants (Members) across the world to choose their leaders.

The global nature of the GAA was evident at the ceremony, with some Executives swearing-in virtually via Zoom and the event live-streamed on Facebook.

Gt. Prof. Tetteh Abbeyquaye’89 took over from Gt. Nana Sam Boateng’79 ’82 as President of the Association. The Professor of Chemistry is deputised by Gt. Henry Kwaku Boafo’80 ’82, an architect and lecturer at KNUST and Gt. Raymond Akuaku; a UK-based Systems Simulation Engineer as 1st and 2nd Deputy Vice Presidents, respectively.

Other Officers sworn in include the General Secretary – Giant Arc. Daniel Kwadjo Teye ’93 ’95, Chartered Architect, the Founder and Managing Director of Bricklane Development Group.

Treasurer – Giant Peter Besah Avevor’92, Lecturer, Financial Accounting, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Takoradi Campus.

Organiser – Giant Julius Ben Asare Nkrumah’86, Mechanical Engineer Technologist, General Mill Supervisor (Production Dept.), Takoradi Flour Mills, and Training

Supervisor/Consultant, Premium Foods Ltd, Kumasi.

Deputy General Secretary – Giant Francis Appah’04, CEO of Manna Plus and Abapa Mfonyigraphy.

Deputy General Secretary – Giant John Kwesi Gyekye Amonoo’90 ’93, Forestor and Senior Project Manager, Proforest Initiative Africa.

Deputy Treasurer – Giant Henry Macduff Attumbu’98, Mathematics Teacher at GSTS and Freight Forwarder.

Deputy Treasurer – Giant Darlington Dela Newton’85, Bank Manager (ADB, Weija).

Deputy Organiser – Giant Solomon Darren Awuku Akuffo ’96, Businessman and General Manager of Adwoa Oforiwaa Farms.

Deputy Organiser – Giant Ransford Edward Fiifi Gyampo’97, Director at EAR Media and CEO of Ranzie Gardens.

Youth/Student Representative – Giant Emmanuel Swanzy-Baffoe’18, BSc Civil Engineering Student (UENR).

Members of the GAA’s Board of Trustees, former executives, Chapter and Year Group Representatives, and Giants worldwide joined the inauguration ceremony. GSTS was represented by a delegation led by the Headmaster, Mr. Samuel Essel. Also in attendance was the GSTS Regimental Band and School Choir.

Giant Lawyer Ebo Kobina Donkor’05 Esq administered the oaths of office, and Giant John Aidoo’72 (GAA Trustee and GSTS Board of Director) chaired the ceremony. Gt. Nana Sam Boateng’79 ’82, the outgoing President of the GAA, also attended the event.

The mission of the GSTS Alumni Association is to promote the interests of GSTS Alumni and the School’s (GSTS) vision to achieve higher academic standards by making essential and practical investments in current students, the School’s infrastructure, programs, and curriculum.

To learn more about the GAA and GSTS, you may visit http://www.gaaglobal.org and www.gsts. School.