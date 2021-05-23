The Headteacher of Ansapetu Basic School in the Central Region, Yaw Eyifa Gorman, has been shot dead by an unidentified person at his residence in Cape Coast.

Mr. Gorman is said to have been shot while he had parked his vehicle after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

An eyewitness, Steven Essoun, who narrated the incident to Citi News said the perpetrator did not burgle anything from the deceased.

“It happened around 7:45 pm when everyone was in their room. We heard the sound of his car when he arrived, and immediately we heard some unusual loud sound. We thought it was a burst tire or a knockout. Then we heard people shouting for help”.

Steven Essoun said residents came out of their homes only to find the deceased sitting in his vehicle unconscious with bullet wounds in his head.

The headteacher was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.