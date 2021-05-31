The Director for Public and Government Affairs for Huawei Technologies in Ghana, Jenny Zhou, says Huawei is committed to partner with the government of Ghana to embark on a radical programme for the mass connection of households to broadband Internet.

Speaking in an interview with citinewsroom.com during the maiden edition of ‘Huawei Day with the Media’ held in Accra, Ms. Zhou commended the government of Ghana for spearheading a national digitization agenda.

She says the programme can be further accelerated if new policies are framed towards increasing the national access to broadband to benefit the majority of Ghanaians.

She said, while digitization increases Internet use and puts pressure on wireless services, broadband Internet offers a more stable and reliable medium for data processing in bigger bandwidths to boost productivity, promote education and commerce.

She said, Huawei, with its solid global track record in technology innovation, is in the best position to offer technical solutions, equipment, and deployment to connect new and existing households with broadband Internet connection.

She explained that Huawei would capitalize on infrastructure sharing, by partnering with key stakeholders like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to use existing infrastructure which connects to Ghanaian households and businesses.

She urged Ghanaian leaders to continue promoting policies that will include fiber connectivity in new buildings to bolster digitalization for the future

“Huawei believes in education and recognizes that the fast pace of modern technological development requires a skilled workforce to accompany its growth.”

She said, the company, has a good understanding of Ghana’s educational system after about two decades of doing business in the country, and through its Tech4All initiative, is supporting the prioritization of ICT in schools to ensure that subjects such as Coding and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are introduced to Ghanaian children in basic schools.

Jenny Zhou added that Huawei, in partnership with UNESCO, has invested one million dollars to fund a technology-enabled open school in a bid to help establish a standard for basic education which is ICT-incorporated.

The first edition of the ‘Huawei Day with the Media‘ included a virtual tour of the company’s Darwin Exhibition Centre in Shenzhen, China, where Ghanaian journalists were informed about how Huawei is employing advanced technology to make the world a better place, as well as the company’s contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.