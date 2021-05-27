Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has flatly denied claims by an unnamed woman in an audio that has gone viral, that he held a meeting with her and others in a bid to sell the Art Centre, a public property.

According to him, no such meeting has taken place between him and anyone on the subject matter.

Mr. Asante Bediatuo has therefore asked the public to disregard the said allegation and treat it with “the contempt it deserves.”

He said he’s also not aware of any plans to sell the Art Centre, and did not have the authority to lead such an action if it was true.

An unknown woman in an audio circulating on social media claims to have picked some information that the President had plans to sell the Art Centre.

She is also heard saying she proceeded to meet with Mr. Asante Bediatuo in the company of some chiefs in a bid to have the plans changed, but Mr. Bediatuo disrespected them.

The woman, whose narrarion in the 2 minutes 5 seconds audio did not seem coherent, erroneously referred to Asante Bediatuo as the President’s spokesman.

She also claimed that Mr. Bediatuo had told them that the Art Centre was going for 500 million, but did not specify whether the said amount was in cedis or dollars.

Mr. Bediatuo has rejected outrightly all the claims by the unidentified woman. According to him, those allegations are “outright and blatant lies.”

“I wish to put on record that I have never met this unnamed, unidentified woman or the elders and the chiefs she claims she brought to meet with me. It is interesting to note that she does not put out any details of the alleged meeting.”

“She does not state the date of the meeting, the place where the meeting took place, and the names of the elders and chiefs who accompanied her to the alleged meeting. That is because the so-called meeting never took place, or at least, not with me. As is public knowledge, I am the Secretary to the President and not the President’s spokesperson.”

Mr. Asante Bediatuo further insisted the said audio was created to cause disaffection for him as a senior government official.

“Ordinarily, I will not dignify such baseless allegations with a response to give it oxygen in the media space. However, such false allegations in the manner presented can be believed by some people.”

“I, therefore, consider it necessary to put out this statement because the allegations made in the audio recording have no iota of truth, are pure fabrications, and are malicious, with the sole aim of courting public disaffection for me as a senior official of this government.”