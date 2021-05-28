The National Labour Commission (NLC) is insisting that the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has been served with a notice to suspend the strike and appear before it on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, in an interview with Citi News, noted that his outfit is seeking a court order to compel the Association to call off the strike.

The lab scientists are protesting a decision by the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to assign two hematologists to the lab department.

His clarification follows concerns by the striking workers who say they are yet to receive official communication from the Commission on the industrial action of its members.

“There has been no difficulty serving them. They have been served physically and we have sent another via EMS. one can’t tell me that in Accra, EMS doesn’t work. Even if that doesn’t work, we have sent it to them electronically by mail, phone calls, and on the radio. It is also in the newspapers. Once it has been sent by registered post, by law we have served them. What sort of service are they looking for?”, Ofosu Asamoah said.

The action which began at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region is being replicated in some parts of the country.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi told Citi News they will deliberate on the NLC’s directive after they are served.

“We have not received any communication. Or does the Commission want us to [just accept it] because we have heard it elsewhere? They say they have given us a directive, but we don’t even know what is in that directive. If this directive comes to the attention of the leadership, it will definitely be looked at. I don’t think it is fair to us for the Labour Commission to just do that in the media space.”

Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi also revealed their leadership is taking the necessary steps to meet and petition Parliament’s health committee on their concerns.

“The select committee has been excellent to us on our cause throughout. We really appreciate the support the committee has brought across. So we will certainly petition the committee to see if it can bring a solution to that we are seeking.”

“The National Labour Commission hereby directs that with this intervention and in pursuance of section 161 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the Union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately for the parties to appear before the Commission as scheduled”, it said in an earlier statement.

The NLC also said, “In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to a maximum of two (2) and this must also be noted.”

The Commission made this known in a statement issued to the striking party on Thursday, May 27, 2021.